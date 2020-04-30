featured
Church, NISH coaches hope to feed 1,200 today
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Members of the Star Pilgrim Baptist Church and the New Iberia Senior High athletic department are hoping to serve 1,200 plate lunches today at the church.
Pastor Wright said Coach Todd Russ and other coaches from local schools will be on hand at the church to help.
Food service will take place today 11 a.m. until the food runs out at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing St. in New Iberia.
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Jean Barlow Wattigny
-
Fire out at Congregation Gates of Prayer synagogue
-
Data shows COVID-19 cases, deaths continuing to slow down
-
Gerald Vaughn
-
Naquins say goodbye to New Iberia; look ahead
-
Two Jeanerette men, visiting relative cited for taking gator out of season
-
‘Alligator Hole’ indeed ... log a popular spot for young’uns
-
Record haul of LSU players in draft
-
Stuart Mark Smith
-
Arthur William Pratt Jr.