Local church passing out free plate lunches
Whats 4 eats
Members of the Star Pilgrim Baptist Church and the New Iberia Senior High athletic department are hoping to serve 1,200 plate lunches today at the church.
 
Pastor Wright said Coach Todd Russ and other coaches from local schools will be on hand at the church to help. 
 
Food service will take place today 11 a.m. until the food runs out at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing St. in New Iberia.
 

