When the group of 10 Catholic High seniors were planning their community service hours at West End Park, the idea was to work outside painting and revitalizing the playground equipment.
With the latest rain front pulling into New Iberia, however, painting wasn’t exactly an option Wednesday. But that did not stop the workers from finding things to do.
“The original plan was to do painting, but now we are emptying out the storage room for the gym,” said Brent Indest, Catholic High’s head football coach and the chaperone for the group at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at West End Park. “They’ve got everything from athletic supplies to Christmas decorations stowed away in there.”
Sure enough, students were carrying out the box for “The Magical Christmas Tree,” obviously a well-worn fixture at the center. They added the empty box to the discard pile, the tree it was meant to hold long gone or transferred to another container.
The Catholic High students are required to acquire five hours of service time each semester. The 80 students in this year’s senior class were split into groups of 10 and sent out into the community to help others in any way the could.
“All of our students have to earn 10 service hours each year,” Indest said. “They can get them on their own, or the sports clubs do stuff on their own. Or there are group projects.”
Wednesday was a target of opportunity for the seniors. Because standardized testing was underway for the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, the seniors were able to break away without losing any class time.
“It marries up well,” Indest said.
For Catholic High School senior Gordon Cazelot, the time at West End Park was perfect.
“I picked this one because there were fewer people,” he said. “It lets me be more hands-on.”
Cazelot said he had also scheduled some service hours with the ARC of Acadiana, but had not planned his service projects for the spring semester yet.
Fellow senior Tray Henry said he was happy to be able to do work at the park specifically to help out children in the area.
“I’m coming here to help the community, to help the kids and do something nice for them,” Henry said.
Warren White, with the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations, said he was happy to have the enthusiastic teens to help. CHS partnered with WECNA for the work.
“We are so thankful to Catholic High,” White said. “We do a lot in the community, touching every part of the neighborhood. We do repairs for some of the older residents’ homes, working in the neighborhood, cleaning up empty lots. This time, we’re cleaning the gym.”