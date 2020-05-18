Catholic High School’s Class of 2020 conducted graduation ceremonies Monday evening at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The ceremony included a speech from St. Peter’s pastor the Rev. William Blanda and even a visit from the Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel.
The event made sure to take precautions from COVID-19, with the ceremony being livestreamed for the public’s viewing. There was also hand sanitizer available for students and family.
The class flower is the stargazer lily. The class colors are light yellow and baby blue, and the class song was “I’ll Always Remember You” from Hannah Montana. The class’s chosen Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11.