It may have been a little warm for the vendors in their Santa Claus tops and caps outside the Cyr-Gates Center Saturday morning, but that didn’t put a damper on the crowd shopping for early Christmas presents at the seasonal craft and vendors day in City Park.
Not all of the people there were hunting for cute gifts or bargain buys. Chandler Toucheque, for instance, was waiting at the curb for his chance to ride around the park on the small-scale train that wended its way around the park.
“I came for the shopping, he came for the rides,” laughed his mother, Brittney, as she and husband Skye awaited their son’s return from his trip around the playground.
Aside from the train rides, there was also a petting zoo and the warm buttery aroma of a kettle corn vendor to distract the young — and some of the old — from the holiday gift ideas arrayed over dozens of tables within the center. Food trucks flanked the entrance as well, offering patrons the opportunity to grab a quick bite while perusing the booths.
Christine Bourque, a vendor from Kaplan, said she was especially busy for today’s event.
“We had two events, one here and one in Kaplan,” she said. “So we had to split our forces.”
She also operates her own boutique, “Once Upon a Wing,” in Kaplan.
“We have something for everyone, from infants to men,” she said. “We like to say we have clothing, accessories, gifts and more!”
At the stage inside Cyr-Gates, a cozy fireplace backdrop was in place with a properly masked Santa Claus available for photos. In one corner, bright four-foot high marquees were on sale, with any possible permutation of holiday greeting available for discerning shoppers.
And at every turn, sparkles and spangles and glitter shone and shimmered under the lights as the merchants tried to close their holiday sales.
The fair, which has been held in City Park for almost a decade, allows residents to browse local wares in a fun environment. About 50 vendors had signed up for this year’s event, down slightly as organizers tried to create more open space due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event occurs twice each year, once in April and this occurrence in November.