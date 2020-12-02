LOREAUVILLE - The third annual Christmas in the Village presented by the Loreauville Community Project will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This year’s event will be held outside in Loreauville Park, near the Community Center. Admission to this family event is free, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go. Christmas ornaments that can be decorated and returned to be hung on the Christmas tree the night of the celebration can be purchased from the Loreauville Town Hall, or the Loreauville locations of Community First Bank and First National Bank of Jeanerette. Attendees will enjoy an evening of food, music, shopping and many other festivities.
The schedule will include
• 6 p.m. – Event begins (hanging of ornaments)
• 6:30 p.m. – Santa arrives
• 7 p.m. – Lighting of the tree
• 7 p.m. – Visit from the Grinch
Returning traditions include:
• Christmas light competition (judging to be held evening of December 4, 2020) – Business and residential will be judged separately. Residences within the Loreauville school district can participate.
• Pictures with Santa - for $20 you will receive a digital release of the pictures.
• Marshmallow roasting.
• Reindeer food station.
• Various local vendors – spots for vendors are still available.
• Jambalaya and many other food options as well as sweet treats will be available for purchase.
• Photo ops with props.
For your safety and the safety of our volunteers and vendors, we respectfully encourage attendees to wear masks, especially when unable to properly socially distance from those that do not live in their household.
Funds obtained from this event and other events throughout the year go to support various causes including improvements to the Loreauville Park and the preparation and delivery of meals to homebound citizens in the Loreauville community for New Years Day.
The Loreauville Community Project’s mission is to support other community minded organizations, families and a great quality of life desired by all. We are determined to support opportunities for the kids of our community, our parish and our neighboring parish with education, playground equipment and athletics in mind.
For more information on vendor space, sponsorship or volunteering for the event, contact Brad Clifton.