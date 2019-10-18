The movie that was filmed in New Iberia earlier this year will soon premiere in town, with the public invited to celebrate its success.
The city of New Iberia, along with On Tap, will be playing host to the premiere of the Lifetime movie “Christmas in Louisiana.”
The film takes place in New Iberia, and is about the Winter family.
“The Winter Family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Jana Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception,” according to the synopsis of the film.
“When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Moira Kelly) and her grandparents (Dee Wallace and Barry Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season — and a little romance — with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Percy Daggs III). Christmas in Louisiana is produced by Active Entertainment. Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers.”
Although the Sugarcane Christmas Festival is a fictional event, the film draws heavily from local culture, locations and people.
In September, filming took place in town, and thanks to business owners downtown Main Street was draped in Christmas-themed decorations just for the film.
The premiere will be held at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in Bouligny Plaza.
All are invited to enjoy the free event. Organizers remind attendees to remember to bring blankets and chairs to watch the film.