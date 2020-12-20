For more than 30 clients of the Unexpected Pregnancy Center and their children, Christmas — or at least the generous giving of the season — fell a week early.
For the third year, the center hosted its Adopt-A-Mom program, where donors from across the community provided gifts for the children and their mothers to add some festivity to the holiday.
According to Spring Viator, director of the center, preparation for the event began months ago when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that the group would not be able to hold its traditional Christmas party.
“We start planning this event in October,” Viator said. “We usually have a Christmas party in December with Santa to see the children. This year, because of COVID, we did a drive-through gift pick up and Santa and his elves handed out a little something extra to the children.”
The families benefiting from the program ranged from first-time expecting moms with no children to the center’s largest family this year, a single mom with seven children.
Clients of the center provided information, like things they needed during their pregnancies, items they had on their wish lists, and clothing sizes for their children, as well as what kind of present the children might want. The donors then have a selection of choices they can refer to when making donations.
“So much thought and effort is put into the gift giving and wrapping the presents,” Viator said. “It’s truly remarkable to see how much love and joy is put into every gift!”
The drive-through had 33 moms — 18 of whom are currently expecting — and 59 children receive presents from donors. Each client also received a $25 gift card to shop at the Moms and Babes Boutique the center operates in an adjacent part of its building. The boutique is an upscale resale shop that is also open to the public where the clients can purchase additional toys, clothes or other items they may need.
“Our donors look forward to giving every year,” Viator said. “We have witnessed the great generosity of our community paired with the humble request of our clients.”
The Unexpected Pregnancy Center is a community effort serving women throughout their pregnancy and after the birth of their baby in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes.