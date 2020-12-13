For more than four dozen children who have had to deal with violence and loss, Christmas came a little early Saturday.
Life Grief Support Ministry held its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at the Steamboat Warehouse in downtown New iberia, complete with gifts, balloons, and a visit from Santa to top things off.
“Some of these children have lost loved ones to violence,” said Rosalind Bobb, founder of Life Grief Support Ministry. “We have two families who have lost loved ones this year.”
The effort was a family affair, with Bobb, her husband, Taylor Bobb, and sister, Joelyn Rogers, all pitching in to make sure the day was perfect for the children.
“I came in from Houston, and got caught in traffic,” Rogers said. “It usually takes four hours, and this morning it took six and a half. But I am here!”
Bobb founded LGSM in 2015 after she lost her son, Jamon “Monty” Rogers, to violent crime in 2006. The non-profit is dedicated to helping others as a result of her search for justice and peace after her son’s death.