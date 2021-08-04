CHARENTON — One person is still jailed in St. Mary Parish and another released after Chitimacha Tribal Police officers found narcotics, weapons and a slew of credit cards when they answered a call from a business about possible counterfeit money.
According to a CTP press release, officers responded to a counterfeiting complaint at a local business around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Jarren Carrier, 32, in the parking lot. When he was questioned, he said he was going to check on his girlfriend, Brittany Lane Conrad, 34, who was in a truck in the parking lot.
Police walked with Carrier to the truck, where they found Conrad asleep in the driver's seat. While talking to her, they also saw narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the truck.
During the search, police say they found 123 grams of marijuana, 3.5 grams of heroin, 21.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash, two handguns, drug paraphernalia and 14 debit/credit cards that did not belong to either Carrier or Conrad.
Carrier and Conrad were both arrested. Carrier was charged with 22 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction with drug proceeds from a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession of a legend drug without prescription, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and monetary instrument abuse.
Conrad was arrested and charged with 22 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction with drug proceeds from a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of possession of marijuana, possession of THC oil, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone,possession of a legend drug without prescription, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and 16 counts of identity theft .
Both were booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail. Conrad was released without bail Friday morning. Carrier is still in jail, held on $74,500 bond.