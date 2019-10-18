Chitimacha Powwow to feature inaugural Indian Art Market

Editor’s Note:
This story includes corrected information about the art market.
CHARENTON — The Sixth Annual Chitimacha Powwow and the inaugural American Indian Art Market will be held at The Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel today and Saturday.
The Sovereign Nation of the Chitimacha and Chitimacha Powwow Committee announced the Powwow, presented by Keta Group LLC, in a prepared statement.
The Powwow features ceremonial gourd dancing, competition dancing (in a climate-controlled arena with bleacher seating), a hand drum competition, as well as Native and Southern food.
The American Indian Art Market features authentic American Indian jewelry (beaded, silver and copper) flutes, unique T-shirts, and leather items. Children/minors are welcome to attend the family-friendly event. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the casino and must remain on the minor/under 21 paths.
On Saturday, the Chitimacha Powwow will open to the public at 11 a.m., with food and vendors available. The event will continue until approximately 10 p.m. when after-prizes are awarded. Gourd Dances will be held at noon and 6 p.m. for a ceremonial start.
Grand Entry times are approximately 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Grand Entry is the procession dancers that begin each competition dance session. It is truly a breathtaking sight with all of the dancers participating, representing the various dance styles and tribes.
The Inaugural American Indian Art Market is also open to the public and will take place Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The event will feature approximately 15 vendors with authentic American Indian arts and crafts, as well as, native-inspired items for sale in The Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.
According to the statement, the Chitimacha Tribe and Powwow Committee are excited to invite everyone to the event for a day solely dedicated to celebrating Native American culture.
Grammy Award-winning Southern style drum group Cozad will perform Saturday.
“We hope to make this year’s gathering a huge success with the support of the members from our fellow Tribal Nations, our sponsors, volunteers, and the community, so that we can continue bringing this special event to the Acadiana area, which adds to the many other great events already held here,” said Chitimacha Tribe Cultural Director Kimberly S. Walden. “Powwow provides a unique opportunity for the public to experience Native American music and dance, Native foods, and arts/crafts, as well as to view dancers’ colorful regalia. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of Powwow.”
The Powwow is a gathering of various Tribal Nations from the U.S. and Canada celebrating Native cultures through song, dance, food, and fellowship.
Tickets are available at the door for $5 (children Under 5 are Free). For more information, e-mail powwow@chitimacha.gov or call Chitimacha Cultural Department at 923-9923.