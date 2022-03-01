Loreauville Park was the site of weekend Mardi Gras fun Sunday as the Loreauville Community Project’s annual chicken run took place.
The chicken run started early Sunday at 9 a.m. with event-goers getting in vehicles and trailers while dressed in traditional Mardi Gras garb. The chicken run took place at four different stops from 8 a.m. to noon, and eventually had the group back at Loreauville Park where food and music were served for the whole community for the rest of the day.
Mayor Brad Clifton said those participating had visited several locations throughout the day, with each new location offering the chance for a chicken run for both the adults and children participating.
“We’ve been to four different spots and finished at the park,” Clifton said Sunday.
The event was able to find a revival this year following at least a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The event was put on by the Loreauville Community Project, which is dedicated to putting on unique and festive events in Loreauville throughout the whole year.
The chicken run served as a preamble to the Papa Red Dog Mardi Gras Parade that took place Tuesday. The much larger event had event-goers from all over the Loreauville area participating in Mardi Gras activities in downtown Loreauville.
Other events put on by the organization include Loreauville’s Christmas celebration in December.