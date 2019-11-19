Franchise owners of the Chick-Fil-A restaurant being built in New Iberia recently announced that the business is just over two weeks away from its grand opening.
Austin and Amy Milke announced on Nov. 6 on social media that the official date for the grand opening of the Teche Area’s first Chick-Fil-A franchise will be Dec. 5.
Dubbed America’s most popular food chain by the American Customer Satisfaction Index earlier this year, Chick-Fil-A company operates more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states.
The restaurant serves breakfast before transitioning to its lunch and dinner menu, and famously closes its doors every Sunday for religious reasons, according to the Chick-Fil-A website.
Rumors of a Chick-Fil-A in New Iberia had been circulating for years, with many residents hopeful that the franchise would be heading to the city.
The Milkes, who hail from Lafayette and Crowley, respectively, previously owned and operated a Chick-Fil-A franchise in Houston. When the opportunity arose to operate a franchise closer to home, Austin Milke said in July that the couple couldn’t resist.
The restaurant will be located in Lagniappe Village, between the Checker’s and Captain D’s restaurants on the Admiral Doyle Drive side of the property.
The Milkes posted their excitement about opening, as well as the support shown from the local community Monday.
“We’re 17 days from opening, wrapping up construction, and working diligently to begin training,” the Chick-Fil-A page posted Monday.
“But we pause from all of that to offer our sincerest and most heartfelt appreciation to the people of Iberia Parish who have showed us so much love and hospitality since we announced the coming of our restaurant in June 2019.
“Being Acadiana natives, we knew we’d be greeted with loving arms, but the last 5 months have been NEXT LEVEL.
They added what’s next for them and their new restaurant.
”It’s a dream come true for our family to bring Chick-fil-A Lagniappe Village to New Iberia and have the opportunity to serve all of you! From our little family to the family of Iberia Parish... THANK YOU!!!!!”