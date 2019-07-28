CADE — There was a full house at the Cade Community Center Friday night thanks to the supporters of Chez Hope turning out to support the women’s shelter with a trivia night fundraiser.
Although supporting the critical work Chez Hope does was on everyone’s mind, organizers made sure to keep the night fun with a trivia night that had a special holiday theme that participants made the most of.
There were Christmas, Halloween, Fourth of July and other holiday decorations throughout the Cade Community Center and those participating in the event dressed up to support the occasion.
And although hearing Christmas music in July may have seemed a little strange, it fit the theme of the trivia night perfectly.
Cherrise Picard, executive director of Chez Hope, said this was the third consecutive year that Chez Hope had put on a trivia night at the center as a way to raise funds for the non-profit organization.
“We have more people this year than we did last year,” Picard said.
Chez Hope works throughout the Teche Area as a family violence crisis center, providing help and protection to those who need it most.
Some of the services include a 24-hour crisis hotline and the management of emergency and alternative shelters for families that need a safe place.
Other activities put on by the group include support services that give educational content to local residents, children’s services, outreach resources and a supervised visitation center.
A supervised visitation center was recently opened in New Iberia’s Church Alley so families under a court order would be able to see each other in a safe and supervised environment.
Trivia night Friday pitted 14 teams against each other to see who would be the trivia champion by the end of the event.
The questions all had a holiday theme to fit the mood, and no phones were allowed for participants to look up answers with. Food and a silent auction also were a part of the event.