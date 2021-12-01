Chez Hope executive director Cherrise Picard speaks at a 2019 candlelight vigil raising awareness of domestic violence. Chez Hope, one of local non-profit organizations in The Daily Iberian’s Help the Helpers program, helps those suffering from domestic violence.
What they do: The mission of Chez Hope is to serve the survivors of domestic abuse in the Iberia, St. Martin and Assumption areas of Louisiana. Chez Hope was founded in 1982 where it primarily worked in St. Mary Parish, but after a closure of services in Iberia Parish the non-profit organization stepped up to become a facilitator for survivors of domestic violence in Iberia as well.
Where they are: Chez Hope’s main address is 801 Main St., Franklin.
Why they need you: The organization does accept regular grants to finance the services they provide, but donations are also welcome. Chez Hope also gone a long way in educating the community about domestic violence and how it can be spotted and prevented. Setting up intervention services and exchange centers for children are also some of the crucial work that the organization provides.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.