For two years, survivors of domestic abuse in the Teche Area have had one non-profit organization to thank when it comes to sheltering and protecting those who have no other place to go.
Chez Hope services the survivors of domestic abuse in Iberia, St. Martin and Assumption areas of Louisiana, according to Executive Director Cherrise Picard, as well as St. Mary Parish.
Chez Hope is one of nine agencies in Iberia Parish featured in this year’s Help the Helpers, a campaign spearheaded by The Daily Iberian to encourage giving to local groups that help the needy all year round.
Chez Hope was founded in 1982 where it primarily worked in St. Mary Parish, but after a closure of services in Iberia Parish the non-profit organization stepped up to become a facilitator for survivors of domestic violence in Iberia as well.
“We have two visitation exchange centers, one in Franklin and one in Church Alley in New Iberia,” Picard said. “We have an emergency shelter in Franklin and all of our parishes. We have non-residential services in Iberia where if anyone needs service with a domestic violence issue they can call or go to our office and receive any kind of services they need.”
That can range from clothing to a temporary place to live until the domestic issue is settled.
The organization does accept regular grants to finance the services they provide, but donations are also welcome.
Chez Hope has also gone a long way in educating the community about domestic violence and how it can be spotted and prevented as well. Setting up intervention services and exchange centers for children are also some of the crucial work that the organization provides.
Chez Hope accepts monetary donations and donations of household items of any kind.
Picard said clothing is usually accepted as well, though not currently.
“We’re not accepting clothing because people have been so generous that we’re at capacity,” Picard said. “Think when you’re moving to a new home, you need basic essentials. That’s what survivors need when they move into permanent housing.”
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be brought to The Daily Iberian office at 124 E. Main St. or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers organization or can be divided among all nine of the agencies.