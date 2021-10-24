The Teche Area’s preeminent nonprofit that aids those who have been victims of domestic violence has been working overtime this month to raise awareness as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Chez Hope, which has facilities in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishesm, has held several activities throughout the month to educate and spread awareness about the issue of domestic violence, as well as encouraging local residents to show their support to those who are affected by it.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues,” Iberia Parish Community Advocate Sherry Guidry said. “It is our hope at Chez Hope to obtain meaningful, community involvement.”
“It promotes sustainable decisions by recognizing and communicating the needs of domestic violence victims and the interests of all participants – including decision-makers,” Guidry added.
The theme for this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month is “Shatter the Violence, Stop Domestic Violence,” and includes a campaign for allies against domestic violence to replace their front porch light or business front light with a purple light bulb during the span of the month.
The campaign is called “Light the Town Purple,” and has led to several local residents and businesses showing their support to the victims of domestic violence with the symbolic gesture.
To help with the campaign, Chez Hope has been selling purple light bulbs for those interested in raising awareness.
Chez Hope advocates have also been going around the community taking pictures of residents who have shown their signs of support against domestic violence.
The organization’s plan is to release a Stand Up Against Domestic Violence Facebook video by the end of the month that will show all of the photos taken.
Another notable event put on by Chez Hope was the National Wear Purple Day, where Teche Area advocates participated in a nationwide campaign for local residents to wear purple on Oct. 15. Chez Hope encouraged everyone to wear purple as another symbolic gesture, and was met with great success.
Many in the area took pictures and posted on social media with the hashtags #chezhope and #dvam in a show of solidarity, which Chez Hope will release in a social media campaign.
Chez Hope is a non-profit 501 C-3 organization whose mission is to assist victims of domestic violence and educate the community on domestic violence issues. Protecting the victim, holding the perpetrator accountable, and promoting safe families are the organization’s top priorities.
For more information or to purchase a light bulb, you can contact the Iberia Chez Hope office at 560-0900, the St. Martin office at 242-9595 or the St. Mary office at 828-4200.
“Thank you to all participants who purchased purple light bulbs and took a picture within the community, standing united against domestic violence to show support of Chez Hope and the services it provides,” Guidry said.