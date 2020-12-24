Lawyers for the family of Quawan “Bobby” Charles are demanding the immediate arrest of a Loreauville woman who they say was one of the last people to see the Baldwin teen alive, according to interviews broadcast on national media Wednesday morning.
Ronald S. Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, both of Baton Rouge, are representing the Charles family. In an interview which aired Wednesday morning, they told CBS News that Janet Irvin, the mother who drove her son to pick up Charles, 15, on Oct. 30 in Baldwin and then drove both teens back to Loreauville, should be arrested on “a slew of charges.”
In an audiotape the attorneys provided to CBS, they say Irvin admitted that she should have done more to locate Charles after he disappeared from her home on Oct. 30.
“Yes, I should have called the cops. I should have went further,” Irvin says on the audio recording, according to CBS.
Multiple calls and messages to Haley’s office Wednesday were not returned.
According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Director Katherine Breaux, the evidence the two attorneys provided to CBS has not yet been turned over to investigators working on the criminal case.
“We have not heard the tape,” Breaux said Wednesday afternoon. “We cannot comment on the case because it is an active investigation. The attorneys have told us they would provide a copy of the audio, but so far we have not received it.”
Surveillance videos from a camera at the Baldwin Redi-Mix Concrete plant show Irvin’s vehicle as it pulled into the driveway at the home of Kenneth Jacko, Charles’ stepfather, at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 30. Two people get out of the vehicle, then walk with Charles into the back yard of the home. A few minutes later all three return, get into the vehicle and leave the house.
Some six hours after Charles is seen on video leaving the house in Baldwin, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers handled a call from his mother, Roxanne Nelson, saying that her son was missing.
After Irvin and her son picked up Charles, they returned to Loreauville, where Irvin lived in a mobile home park off Mary Beth Drive, near Our Lady of Victory Church. Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators said they spoke to a witness who saw Charles out alone in the area Friday . They also located a video of the teen, still alone, in the area near the cane field where his body would be found four days later.
According to the preliminary autopsy report, Charles drowned that Friday night in a drainage ditch alongside the cane field.
In their media appearance Wednesday morning, Haley and Trichell said Irvin should be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor at a minimum. In the audio recording, Irvin’s son, 17, says that Charles smoked marijuana that Friday afternoon.
“Janet Irvin could be charged with delinquency to minors, serving minors drugs,” Trichell said.
Breaux said that the investigation into Charles’ death is continuing. One major piece of evidence — the toxicology screen from the Iberia Parish Coroner’s autopsy — has not yet been completed.