A Charenton man is in jail today, charged with multiple drug offenses after a traffic stop Monday.
Ulysses Lumpkin Jr, 54, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, no driver's license, turning movements and required signals, and transaction involving proceeds from drug offense.
The Chitimacha Tribal Police K-9 Officer observed a traffic violation of a vehicle entering the Chitimacha Tribal Reservation. When the officer approached Lumpkin, the driver of the vehicle, the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Lumpkin did not have a driver’s license in his possession. A subsequent search from the Chitimacha K-9 Dozer alerted officers to additional narcotics. As the investigation progressed, officers located marijuana, crack cocaine, and $15,201.00 in U.S. currency.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department was contacted. Detectives were able to further the investigation, which led to additional charges outside of the Chitimacha Reservation.
Lumpkin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are anticipated.