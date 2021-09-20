featured Charenton bridge closed until further notice BY STAFF REPORTS | THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn Author email Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. CHARENTON – Louisiana 324 at the Charenton Bridge in St. Mary Parish is closed until further notice, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The closure will continue until further notice, pending structural repair. According to a prepared statement, the bridge will be open to marine traffic only. The detour will consist of Louisiana 182, Louisiana 670 and Louisiana 326. The detour route will be posted. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Detour Louisiana Charenton Bridge Highway Transports Bridge Route Traffic Notice Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular One evacuated by air after four-wheeler crash near Texaco and Daspit Woman arrested as accessory after fact in rape case New Iberia Police on scene of Mixon Street shooting Sally Ann Harper Stuart John McAnally Despite governor's order, Louisiana evictions haven't quite stopped Louisiana medical marijuana program flings doors open to pot smokers; 'it's so accessible now' Landry’s influence still growing Big plays just before, after half lift Westgate past NISH New Iberia man sentenced in federal court Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit