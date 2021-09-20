CHARENTON – Louisiana 324 at the Charenton Bridge in St. Mary Parish is closed until further notice, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. 

The closure will continue until further notice, pending structural repair. 

According to a prepared statement, the bridge will be open to marine traffic only. 

The detour will consist of Louisiana 182, Louisiana 670 and Louisiana 326. The detour route will be posted. 

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

 

