The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual chamber banquet a little later than usual this year, but the organization has some new features up its sleeve to make this year’s banquet one for the books.
One of the most notable aspects of this year’s banquet is its relocation to New Iberia. For almost a decade, the banquet honoring Iberia Parish’s business and community leaders has been held at the Cade Community Center in St. Martin Parish.
Public relations director for the GICC Avery Grubb said that the decision came after research at possible venues and the reopening of Bayou Oaks Ballroom on Admiral Doyle Drive.
“We are so excited to be having the banquet at Bayou Oaks,” Grubb said Thursday afternoon. “We have gotten more than 100 registrations already and I think that shows people are excited about it as well.”
Grubbs added that the relocation came as one of the last decisions of retiring GICC CEO Janet Faulk-Gonzales, who Grubbs said wanted to bring the annual chamber banquet back to New Iberia before finally retiring from the position.
The theme of this year’s chamber banquet is “Rooted in Resiliency,” which will be reflected by the awards presented to this year’s honorees.
Some of the award winners include The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s New Iberia Research Center, which will receive the Business Impact Award for its “critical and universal contribution to the development of an effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus.”
This year’s Small Business Impact Award will go to Southern Sass Boutique, a “local retail shop that excelled during COVID.”
Dr. Moses Kitakule will also be receiving special recognition for his contribution to the Iberia Medical Center’s response to the pandemic.
The banquet also honors a specific individual who has made a positive impact in the Iberia Parish community. This year, that distinction will go to Natalie Bernard Broussard who will be receiving the Outstanding Civic Service Award.
Tickets can be purchased at IberiaChamber.org or by calling the chamber office at 364-1836. Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Individual tickets are $65, and a table of eight is available for $600.
The banquet takes place on July 29.