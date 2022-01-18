New Iberia native and musical artist Justin Champagne announced the signing of a "seven figure" record deal with a national label during a press conference at the Sugar Cane Festival Building Tuesday morning.
Champagne who was born and raised in New Iberia, has come into prominence online with several YouTube hits that have garnered hundreds of thousands of views.
Champagne has signed a contract with 1RPM Verge Records that includes a three album commitment. The span of the contract is expected to last three years.
During a press conference Tuesday morning, Champagne said he was excited to start the next chapter of his musical career.
“My first single is coming out in February and I’m excited to see how it’s going to go,” Champagne said. “When I hear myself on the national radio, I’m excited for that.”
Although Champagne has come into prominence as a country artist, his musical style is known for blending the genre with hip-hop and pop elements.
“You can expect to see collaborations with people outside of the country music genre,” Tredell Rener said.
Through it all, Champagne still expects to remain in his hometown. Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said he was honored to be apart of the announcement.
“I’m very honored to be here with Justin and do anything I can to help him in Iberia Parish,” Richard said. “We have a lot of talent and we need to recognize art.”
Champagne plans to host a concert at the Sugar Cane Festival March 12. Doors open at 6 p.m.