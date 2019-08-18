Chamber forums to feature candidates for all Iberia elections

Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election is finished, so now the politicking begins in earnest.

To kick things off, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will hold a series of political forums this week at the Sliman Theater so interested citizens can meet the candidates running for public office across the parish.

Starting at 5:15 p.m Monday, candidates for New Iberia City Marshal will present their positions, followed by Iberia Parish Clerk of Court candidates at 6 p.m. and candidates for Iberia Parish president at 7 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, hopefuls for Iberia Parish Council Districts 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will appear, followed at 7 p.m. by candidates for Iberia Parish Council Districts 10, 11, 12 and 14.

On Wednesday, candidates for State Representative from Districts 48 and 96 will start the night at 5;30 p.m., followed by candidates for Iberia Parish Sheriff at 7:15 p.m.

The Sliman Theater is located at 129 E. Main St.

