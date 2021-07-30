The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet in New Iberia for the first time in a decade Thursday night.
The event was held at the Bayou Oaks Ballroom across from Catholic High School, where hundreds of Iberia Parish’s best and brightest filled the large room for a night celebrating those who made big contributions to the community last year.
Local civic, business, medical and cultural leaders were all present at the ballroom to pay tribute to a select group of people who excelled in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways last year, as chosen by a GICC panel.
The event also featured a motivational speaker. The GICC is largely considered one of the biggest networking events in Iberia Parish for business leaders in the parish.
Although chamber member and speaker Denise Broussard was ready to open the ceremony with a quip about the hot summer weather, a sudden rash of rain that swept through New Iberia during the ceremony caused many to change gears.
“It seems like we get a storm every year,” one event-goer said.
Still, the wet weather didn’t detract from the excitement in the room as many chatted the night away with catered food and drinks.
“How exciting it is to return the chamber banquet to the parish of Iberia,” Broussard said.
For years, the GICC banquet has been held at the Cade Community Center in St. Martin Parish. Former chamber CEO Janet Faulk-Gonzales, who retired last month, worked on setting up a New Iberia venue for the event as a final gift to the parish before moving on to other opportunities.
Those given recognition at the event included Natalie Broussard, who was given the Outstanding Civic Service Award during the event.
“I’m obviously honored,” Broussard said Thursday night. “But it’s not just me, it’s everyone around me that allows for all the good we do to happen.”
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s New Iberia Research Center was given the distinction of being presented the Business Impact Award.
Dr. Moses Kitakule was also given special recognition for his contribution to the Iberia Medical Center COVID-19 response.
“I knew if we don’t do it right, we’d be in the middle of it,” Kitakule said about early responses to the pandemic during a video message.
Finally, Southern Sass Boutique, a local retail shop, was honored with the Small Business Impact Award for excelling as a business during the pandemic.