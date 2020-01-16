Chamber banquet scheduled tonight

If it’s almost Mardi Gras, then it’s time again for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
The annual event, to be held at the Cade Community Center this evening, will mark the 72nd annual gathering for the organization. This year’s theme is “Positively Iberia,” adopted from the Chamber’s marketing campaign of the same name. According to the Chamber’s website the effort, which launched in 2019, is a multimedia initiative to boost Iberia Parish’s profile and reputation.
As usual the event will begin with various local restaurants featuring their favorite plates for tasting, a silent auction, and the transfer of the chamber’s volunteer leadership
The keynote speaker for the event is Baton Rouge economist Loren C. Scott. The highlight, however, will be the awarding of the Chamber’s annual honors for local businesses and community leaders.
The annual Business Impact Award winners this year are 180° Cajun Blendz & Seasonings, LLC and Distillerie Acadian, LLC, along with special recognition for developer Chris Jordan and the Vermilion Business Group. The annual Civic Service Award recipient is Kenny LeJeune.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has been advocating for the local business community since 1939 with a mission of improving the business environment to help member businesses grow and prosper.
The gala event begins at 6 p.m. at the Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Highway in Cade. For additional information, email avery@iberiachamber.org or call 364-1836.