CEO of IntegriCert dies in Texas airplane crash

An airplane crash near Waco, Texas, claimed the life of two Acadiana residents over the weekend, one the CEO of an Iberia Parish company.
Kenneth and Missy Hix of Lafayette, both 59, were killed Sunday when the single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu crashed in a field. Two other passengers, Phillip Ackel, 59, and Pauline Ackel, 58, both of Natchitoches, also died in the crash.
Kenneth Hix was the chief executive officer of IntegriCert, which is based on Hangar Drive at the Acadiana Regional Airport. IntegriCert is a load testing, inspection and sling fabrication compliance company focused on the oil industry.
Hix has served as CEO there since 2011.
According to flightaware.com, the plane crashed around 10:50 a.m. Sunday near Hilltop Lakes Airport in Hilltop Lakes, Texas. It was en route from the Horseshoe Bay Resort Airport in Texas to Natchitoches. According to the site’s flight log, it began to descend at between 1,500 feet and 2,500 feet per minute around 10:38 a.m. The airplane’s descent slowed shortly before its final descent and crash.
Kenneth Hix is listed as the owner of KMAC Bravo, the Lafayette company to which the airplane is registered.