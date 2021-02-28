JEANERETTE — The Rev. Wilfred Johnson drove up to King Joseph Recreation Center Saturday afternoon and hurriedly walked up to the open front of the building that was filled with a small crowd of people chatting on the windy day.
“I’m here!” Johnson said, while setting up the audio equipment stationed at the front of the crowd.
For Johnson and the organizers of the Jeanerette Black History Month celebration that the crowd had gathered for, the event was a labor of love filled with organizing and calls for the town of Jeanerette to be able to celebrate the lives of prominent Black civic leaders in Jeanerette and Iberia Parish.
For many municipalities in southwest Louisiana, organizing an event for the special holiday was too hard in the midst of a pandemic. The usual slate of Black History Month events in surrounding areas were largely cancelled this year because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions, but even facing those challenges, Johnson and the other organizers were able to put on an event that Jeanerette could be proud of.
“I want to thank God for allowing us to be here,” Johnson finally said at the microphone. “I hope you all sing His praises with me.”
Kicking off the event, Johnson himself immediately kicked into several songs of worship for the crowd, followed by the black national anthem and the pledge of allegiance. The enthusiasm Johnson emanated was palpable for those who attended, who sang along and gave passionate speeches when their turn to speak came around.
The theme of the Black History Month event was to honor prominent Jeanerette men and women who had contributed to the history of the town, as well as Iberia Parish. To that effect, Parish President Larry Richard and Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. spoke to the crowd about the remarkable achievements Black people had made in Iberia Parish.
Richard, seeing several youngsters in the crowd, said he wanted the young people in the community to know that they should never give up on the challenges they face in life.
After serving in the military and joining corporate America, Richard said he was often the only African-American in jobs that he worked. When he ran for Iberia Parish Council and eventually ran for Parish President, there were people who told him that he shouldn’t run.
“When I ran for parish president some people told me that they would bring 500 people to vote against me,” Richard said. “I told them God would bring 501. I want you all to never give up, never stop, and always pray and believe in God.”
Bourgeois, who was elected mayor last year in Jeanerette, recounted similar experiences working as an air traffic controller where he made friends but also felt many times that he had to work twice as hard due to his race.
“I just want you to think about the reason we are here today,” Bourgeois said. “Because of someone else’s shoulders we stood on.
“How dare any of us entertain the very thought of quitting,” he said. “Your ancestors that you will never know survived generation to generation so you could be standing or sitting where you are today. Don’t you dare let them down.”
Other honorees included City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin, the first appointed Black mayor of Jeanerette, Tim Declouet; first Black pharmacy owner in Jeanerette, Savitra Collins; Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce President Terri Thompson; first elected Black mayor of Jeanerette, James “TK” Alexander; and the first elected Black mayor of Jeanerette, Aprill Foulcard.