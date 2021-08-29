Cedars urges St. Martin residents to be prepared for Ida

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars is urging St. Martin residents to be prepared for the effects of Hurricane Ida as it enters the parish this evening.
Cedars said parish government has been coordinating with local and state entities to effectively mitigate some of the problues the storm will introduce to the parish.
By executive order, Cedars said an extended curfew was enacted for noon today, and will extend until 5 p.m. Monday. The timing is due to the tropical storm winds that St. Martin can expect to receive starting this afternoon.
“As a consequence of the projection of the eye hitting Morgan City, I have issued a voluntary evacuation for lower St. Martin as well,” Cedars said. “We felt that would be the prudent thing to do as a result of the information shared to us earlier today.”
Cedars also discussed the three components of the storm; wind speed, rainfall and storm surges.
Cedars said upper St. Martin can expect 50 to 90 miles per hour winds starting as early as 9 a.m. this morning.
“Those winds will probably be off and on up until about 1 p.m. Monday,” he said.
Once the winds settle, public works will begin clearing the roads in St. Martin as well.
Rainfall is projected to be between 6 to 12 inches of rain beginning today and lasting until Monday afternoon. As for storm surges, lower St. Martin has projections of 1 to 9 feet of storm surges in the area.
“We’re highly confident in the storm track and intensity,” Cedars said.