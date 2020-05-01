Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel announced today that he has granted permission to pastors to celebrate outdoor Masses this weekend.
According to a prepared statement, the permission is granted as long as the celebrants strictly follow all directives issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office. Parishioners with illnesses such as fever, cough, chills, or shortness of breath are to stay home.
However, the decision to celebrate outdoor Masses is up to each church pastor, and the statement added that some pastors may not be able to prepare for an outdoor Mass in their parish due to the short timeframe.
“All of the faithful of the Diocese continue to be dispensed from their obligations to Sunday Mass and are reminded of the ample opportunities to participate in Mass online or on television,” according to the statement.
The Rev. William Blanda, pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, also announced that he will be holding two outdoor Masses this weekend on the front lawn of St. Peter’s.
Blanda said in a video published to social media that he will be offering a Mass at 6 p.m. Saturday as well as Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the rectory.
“We are asking and it is encouraged that people wear face masks for the celebration of Mass,” Blanda said. “We also must keep social distancing in the placement of the chairs.”
In addition, the church will be offering a 7:30 a.m. Sunday Mass that will be broadcasted on KANE Radio and also live streamed by the parish website and through Facebook.