Catholic schools in Lafayette Diocese to remain closed

LAFAYETTE — All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school yearm Bishop Douglas Deshotel said in a prepared statement Thursday.
Distance learning at each of the schools will continue through May 15, which will be the last day for the school year for Catholic school students. Parents will receive additional information from their children’s school regarding the continuation of distance learning in the coming days.
The action is being taken in accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ proclamation concerning the extended closure of Louisiana public schools for the remainder of the school year. Please see attached a personal letter from Bishop Deshotel that was sent today to all Catholic school families, administrators, faculties and pastors.