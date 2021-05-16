Eighty-four Catholic High School seniors will graduate at ceremonies Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Four students will serve as co-valedictorians for the class — Elisabeth Michelle Boyer, Kaitlyn Elise Delcambre, Rebecca Lauren Delcambre and Thomas Scott Morris, each of whom finished with a 4.0 grade point average. Allyson Taylor Baquet is the class salutatorian.
The class flower is the Tiger Lily, and the class colors are Olive and White. The class quote is from Deuteronomy 31:6 — “Be brave and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the Lord, your God, who marches with you; He will never fail you or forsake you.” The class song is “I Lived” by One Republic.
Boyer is the daughter of Chad Boyer and Jill Bourque of St. Martinville. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and hopes to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner. Among her extracurricular activities were serving as student body president, a member of the tennis team, Key Club, Kairos, retreat team, Lassalian Youth and Beta Club. She was awarded the Live Oak Scholarship from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Kaitlyn Delcambre is the daughter of Steven and Kelly Delcambre of St. Martinville. She will attend Louisiana State University and plans to major in psychology on a pre-PA track. Her extracurricular activities include Kairos Team, Key Club, Beta Club and gymnastics. Delcambre received the LSU Tiger Excellence Resident Award and TOPS Honors Award.
Rebecca Delcambre is the daughter of Stella Arabie-Delcambre and Anthony Delcambre of New Iberia. She will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and plans to major in chemistry to become a medical researcher. Her extracurricular activities include varsity track, a dancer at Studio 84 School of Dance, lector and CCD teacher at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and work as a babysitter. Among her scholarships and awards are the Rotary Club/JP Thibodeaux Service Above Self Award, Torch of Knowledge, Catholic High Science Award and multiple academic and leadership-bsed scholarships from universities nationwide.
Morris is the son of Scott and Jeannine Morris of Jeanerette. He will attend the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana. Morris plans to major in biomedical engineering and become a researcher, and will play soccer at Rose-Hulman. His extracurricular activities include soccer, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, National Honor Society, Spirit Committee and Rally Team. Among his scholarships and awards are a Cleco Scholarship, Meritus Credit Union Scholarship, Rose-Hulman Merit Scholarship and Institutional Gift and Student of the Year Award.
Baquet is the daughter of Dr. Shawn and Jeneen Baquet of New Iberia. She will attend LSU in Baton Rouge and plans to major in biology on a pre-med track. Among her extracurricular activities are volleyball grades 9-12, including team captain as a senior, Kairos team, softball (grades 9-10), Key Club (grades 9-11), Bet Club (grades 9-11) and National Honor Society. Scholarships and awards she received include the Tiger Excellence Resident Award, LHSAA All-State Volleyball Academic Team and second-team All-District volleyball.