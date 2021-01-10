There was a nice crowd of vehicles in the parking lot outside the Monsignor John Disch Gym at Catholic High School Saturday morning.
But inside, instead of the staccato of dribbling basketballs and the squeak of sneakers on the hardwood, the buzz of high-torque electric motors and the clicks of solenoids filled the air as robotic athletes engaged in their own form of competition.
Catholic High School played host to VEX Robotics Competition Saturday, bringing 12 teams from five Louisiana high schools together to show off their design, engineering and driving skills.
Catholic High Robotics coach Tabitha Erickson said the students had been working on their designs since last summer, but had not been able to compete much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is our second competition this year,” Erickson said. “Last year, we had four or five competitions by this point.”
The goal of the competition is to design and construct robots to complete a specific task to score points, kind of a combination of basketball, Tetris and tic-tac-toe. The robots are built using standard parts, so the teams have to be creative in how they apply their engineering and design skills if they hope to have an edge over their opponents.
“We started doing our design work in June,” said Baylor Elmer, who worked with his CHS teammate, Kolbe Forsythe, on their robot. “We started building it in July.”
The design standards place limitations on the robots. At the high school level, the machines have to be no wider, longer or taller than 18 inches at the start of a match. But they can expand afterwards.
“Last year they had these wall bots,” said Forsythe. “It was like a scissor crane that would expand and block the whole corner of the field. They’d push all the cubes into the corner, then block anyone else from getting to them.”
Elmer and Forsythe, now juniors at CHS, were charter members of the robotics team when Erickson formed it four years ago. Now the school has four separate teams building robots for competition, although only three were ready for Saturday’s event.
This year, the robots are handling eight-inch diameter balls instead of cubes, necessitating some changes in how the robots are designed.
“We put about 300, 400 hours into our robot,” Elmer said. “I think we have a pretty darned good robot.”
There are always challenges, however. The duo was having trouble Saturday with the alignment of the hood on their robot, the chute that guided the balls into the opening of the tower.
“It fell off a table the other day,” Forsythe said a bit sheepishly. “We’re still working to get it adjusted just right.”
Tanya Lueder, the coach for the LSU-Alexandria teams at Saturday’s competition, said that the design and engineering aspects of the competition are important, but there are other important skills being developed as well.
“We travel to the same places for competitions, so we see the same teams,” she said. “They start to develop teamwork, get to know each other and help each other.”
Diana Fultz, the regional support manager for the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation — sort of like the NCAA of the competition — said she is impressed with the way the students from the different teams learn to work together even while remaining competitive.
“I used to be a classroom teacher in Calcasieu Parish,” Fultz said. “I love to see the kids talking to each other. Just a few minutes ago, I heard members of one team trying to fix a problem with their axle when another team came up and said, ‘Hey, can I help you guys?’”
Fultz said that the RECF not only administers the competitions, but also offers grants to teachers who want to start their own programs in their schools.
“We have programs from kindergarten all the way through college,” she said.
Wakter “Cookie” Elmer, grandfather to Baylor, was watching from the sidelines as his grandson competed.
“This is going very smoothly,” he said. “Usually, they are always running late, having computer issues and taking time queuing up teams between rounds. This is going very quickly. I’m impressed.”