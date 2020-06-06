The Diocese of Lafayette is recommending all Masses be cancelled in the wake of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
As Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Gulf Coast, Bishop Douglas Deshotel is urging clergy and lay faithful in the Diocese of Lafayette to take the necessary steps to stay safe.
According to a prepared statement, Deshotel strongly recommends that all pastors in the civil parishes of St. Mary, Iberia, Vermilion and St. Martin consider canceling all morning Masses on Sunday at their discretion.
Parishioners should check their church parish’s website and Facebook page, or call the parish to find out if scheduled Masses will occur. Bishop Deshotel also directs that all Sunday afternoon Masses throughout the Diocese are to be canceled. The Chancery Offices at the Immaculata Center will be closed on Monday.
Parishioners in the Diocese are reminded that they continue to be dispensed from their Sunday Mass obligation due to COVID-19, according to the statement.