Cat let out of the bag(asse) — Delta Biofuel proposes plant in Iberia

After months of secrecy, the cat was quietly slipped out of the bag Monday when Louisiana Economic Development identified that Project Shoulder, the anonymous business seeking a promise of an industrial tax break from the Iberia Parish Council in order to locate a biofuel processing plant outside Jeanerette.
According to a press release, Delta Biofuel is the company proposing to build a $70 million renewable fuel plant that would make fuel pellets out of the mountains of pulped sugar cane stems, or bagasse, that remains after the sugar harvest is processed.
If the company does complete the plant, which is proposed to be built on a 16-acre site near the Patoutville Sugar Mill, Delta would create 126 new direct jobs with an average salary of $62,500, plus benefits, in Iberia Parish.
According to LED estimates, the project would also result in 149 indirect jobs, for a total of about 275 new jobs. The construction of the production facility alone would generate up to 100 construction jobs.
The company would use bagasse, which is currently a waste product that the mills have to dispose of anyway, from four Teche Area sugar mills in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes to create burnable fuel pellets. Delta has multi-year commitments from European and Asian energy production facilities to purchase the fuel pellets.
“Our bagasse pellet manufacturing plant will provide a sustainable, long-term solution for the sugar mills by utilizing all excess bagasse produced each harvest,” said Delta Biofuel CEO Philip Keating. “This will not only reduce cost and liability for the mills, but will eliminate methane emissions from the discarded bagasse that you can see in huge piles around the state. These pellets are then delivered to power generation facilities, which produce renewable electricity. We see Louisiana and its sugar industry as a terrific and reliable source of biomass for alternative fuel production.”
Bagasse fuel pellets are lower cost alternatives to typical wood pellets, and also result in greater reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. European and Asian power and industrial heating plants transitioning away from fossil fuels now use over 25 million metric tons per year of wood pellet biomass, primarily displacing thermal coal as a fuel source.
The use of the pellets results in a reduction of more than 100 percent in greenhouse gas emissions versus fossil fuel use. The Jeanerette facility would produce up to 300,000 metric tons of bagasse fuel pellets a year.
“Renewable energy is a key component in reaching environmental protection targets, and Louisiana looks forward to welcoming the latest renewable fuel investment, Delta Biofuel,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Working in tandem with our sugar mills, Delta plans to turn previously discarded waste into a source of energy.”
If Delta goes ahead with its proposal, groundwork for the new facility would begin September 2021, with completion expected in September, 2022. Hiring would begin this spring.
“Iberia Parish is open for business,” said Iberia Parish President Larry Richard. “We are always open to working with developers that wish to come to Iberia Parish.”