Local residents have the chance to experience a wide-ranging musical experience this weekend with the premiere of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s “The Music Man.”
The musical, which was created by Meredith Wilson, is based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The plot concerns con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys’ band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love. Harold risks being caught to win her.
The production is directed by Vincent Barras, and stars Mike LaBiche as Harold Hill and Angie Prejean-Sanford as Marian Paroo. Prejean-Sanford is also the vocal director.
LaBiche, who runs a seasonal business and said he likes to spend three months out of the year doing community events like IPAL, participated in “The Music Man” 37 years ago at New Iberia Senior High School.
“Shockingly, I played the same role,” LaBiche said. “It’s a great musical. I love it.”
Sanford-Prejean, who works as the performing arts director at Catholic High School, said this is technically her second IPAL production, as she also served as the musical director for another IPAL play.
For the co-star, performing in a musical with so many children has been a nice change of pace.
“It’s been fun. It’s been interesting,” she said. “We have a lot of people here, especially children, which is really different. It’s great to watch them get excited to be on stage.”
The production boasts a cast of more than 40, with almost half of those being children.
Jack Reynolds, who plays the child Winthrop Paroo, has performed in several IPAL plays throughout the year and said he’s had a great time thus far.
“It’s been really fun, there’s a lot of dancing and singing,” Reynolds said.
Choreographer Tiffany Poirrier said the large cast number has been a daunting but exciting challenge.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces but it’s so rewarding,” Poirrier said. “Just watching it all come together.”
“The Music Man” runs Friday through March 29, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 with reserved seating. Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com, Delaune’s Pharmacy, Allain’s Jewelry and The Daily Iberian office. Tickets will also be available at the door, or by calling IPAL at 364-6114.