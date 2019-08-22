FRANKLIN — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) visited officials at the Teche Action Clinic in Franklin on Tuesday to discuss the clinic’s efforts to combat opioids and how Congress can support local action.
Earlier this month, Cassidy, a medical doctor, announced $7 million in federal funding for Louisiana to fight the opioid epidemic. The Teche clinic is receiving $167,000 of these funds to expand mental health and substance abuse treatment programs in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.
“The opioid epidemic is killing over 60,000 Americans annually. I was able to speak to the Teche Clinic team as to how they are using programs and dollars provided by Congress to combat this problem,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy helped write the comprehensive opioid legislation that President Trump signed into law last year. Annual opioid deaths in the U.S. fell in 2018 for the first time in nearly 30 years.