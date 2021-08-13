Just when it seemed Louisiana’s COVID-19 outlook could not get any bleaker, it took a turn for the worse Friday when the state reported the most new infections in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The report from the Louisiana Department of Health at noon Friday saw the state add 7,548 new identified cases of the disease along with 57 new deaths. Of those new cases, 4,337 of the new cases and 43 of the deaths are confirmed, with 3,211 probable cases and 14 probable COVID-19 related deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana is still hovering above 2,900 as of Thursday, with 2,907 patients hospitalized with the disease statewide, an increase of six from Wednesday. That is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state since data started being collected in March of 2020.
The state also reported 399 patients on ventilators as of Thursday, an increase of 13 from Wednesday and the highest that number had been since April 15, 2020.
Region 4 hospitalizations as of Thursday were at 380, an increase of 15 and the highest they have been during the pandemic. Of those cases, 49 are on ventilators, an increase of one and the highest since Aug. 3, 2020.
Region 4’s ICU bed occupancy remained full as of Thursday, according to the latest state data. According to the LDH data, there were three of the 162 beds across the region available, for an occupancy rate of 98.1 percent. The overall hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was still high Thursday at 82 percent, with 305 of 1,700 beds available.
By comparison, statewide intensive care bed occupancy was at 87.8 percent of capacity Thursday, with 204 of 1,678 beds available. Overall hospital bed occupancy was at 76.3 percent, with 3,283 of 13,855 total beds available.
Iberia Parish had logged 10,028 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 99. The parish also added another death, climbing to 176. In St. Martin Parish, 107 new cases were identified, bringing the total there to 7,084. The number of deaths dropped by one, to 125.
In St. Mary Parish, new cases rose to 7,096, an increase of 59, with deaths rising by one, to 162.
Statewide, 90 percent of new infections and 83 percent of deaths between July 28 and Aug. 4 and 91 percent of the state’s current hospitalizations were among unvaccinated patients.
The seven-day test positivity rates released Wednesday showed the Teche Area numbers remaining high, but only Iberia Parish increasing in positivity. In Iberia Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose from 23.1 percent on July 28 to 24.6 percent on Aug. 4. In St. Martin Parish, the seven-day average positivity dropped nearly two points over the same period, from 24.5 to 22.6 percent. St. Mary Parish saw a 6.8 percent decrease, from 19.1 percent to 17.8 percent.
All three parishes are well beyond the state average, which was at 16.1 percent as of Aug. 4, an increase from 15.6 percent on July 28.
Across Region 4, which encompasses the Acadiana parishes, the overall seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 18.8 percent on July 28 to 18.7 percent on Aug. 4.
The seven-day percent positivity numbers released on Aug. 11 include data from the first three days of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reinstated mask mandate. Those figures are released weekly.