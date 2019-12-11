CASA works to advocate for abused & neglected children

For neglected children being pushed through the court system, CASA of the 16th JDC is often one of the few resources available to make sure they’re on the right track.
As a non-profit organization that specifically advocates for children, CASA maintains a close relationship with the 16th Judicial District Court and the children who are in the court system.
CASA President Brett Lang said it’s the job of the non-profit organization to make sure those children are headed in the right direction and, he hopes, to a better future.
The mission of CASA, or court appointed special advocates, functions alongside the National CASA/GAL Association. Together with state and local member programs, the organization supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.
CASA of the 16th JDC is one of nine agencies in Iberia Parish featured in this year’s Help the Helpers program, a campaign spearheaded by The Daily Iberian to encourage giving to local groups that help the needy all year round.
“We advocate for kids in foster care that have been abused or neglected and are in state custody,” Lang said. “The judge will appoint one of our volunteers to represent the child during the duration of the case and we advocate for safe placement of that child.”
There are currently about 27 volunteers who work in conjunction with two full-time employees and a director to put on the daily work that CASA provides.
“Our volunteers meet with doctors, recommend whatever services that child may need and make recommendations to the court to ensure the child is getting the services they meet,” Lang said.
“The volunteers meet with the foster child, one of the requirements is meeting at least once every 30 days to physically put eyes on that child and make sure things are going well with school and address any concerns they have.”
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be brought to The Daily Iberian office at 124 E. Main St. or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
“We are so proud to spearhead Help the Helpers,” Daily Iberian Publisher Christina Pierce said. “These local organizations do so much to help so many in our community.
“But we are only the organizers, the true heroes are our readers who donate their hard earned money to help these crucial organizations. The last few years our readers have donated about $16,000 each year, and we have no doubt they will rise to the occasion again this year.”
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers organization or can be divided among all nine. Donors’ names will be published by the newspaper in an Honor Roll listing.