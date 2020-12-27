What they do: The Court-Appointed Special Advocates of the 16th Judicial District Court (now there’s a mouthful!) recruits, trains and engages community volunteers to advocate for abused or neglected children in the 16th Judicial District Court, which covers St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes. The private, nonprofit child advocacy organization was formed in 2008 and revamped it in 2018. It is one of 18 CASA programs in Louisiana.
When they’re open: The CASA office in New Iberia is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Where they are: The CASA of the 16th JDC office is located at 112 W. Pershing St., Suite 226, down the block from the Iberia Parish Courthouse. The office can be reached at (337) 359-9106 or online at https://casa16jdc.org/.
Why they need you: CASA volunteers provide children in need of care guidance and help, as well as a voice, during court proceedings. The court-appointed child advocates provide stability and support every step of the way. In addition to financial help, the group is always seeking committed volunteers to take on the responsibility of being an advocate for the most vulnerable of those in our judicial system.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.