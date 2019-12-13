Cars in apartment complex parking lot burglarized

New Iberia Police Department officers responded to calls from an apartment complex at 420 S. Landry Dr. on Dec. 6 and were told several vehicles parked in the complex parking lot had been burglarized.
Surveillance footage showed two unidentified males walk onto the property, open the doors of several vehicles and enter them.
Anyone with information about the car break-ins may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.