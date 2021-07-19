West End Council of Neighborhood Associations board member and secretary Robby Carrier-Bethel has been honored with an award from Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for her work in the community.
Carrier-Bethel recently received the Louisiana Volunteer Service Award, an honor issued from the Nungesser's office.
Nungesser's office manages Volunteer Louisiana, the agency which vets individuals for the award. AmeriCorps, through Volunteer Louisiana, issues the awards each year based on nominations received from the public.
"I am proud to be part of leading my state’s effort to help meet the needs of residents through volunteerism and national service," Nungesser said in a statement.
The Louisiana Volunteer Service Award recognizes groups and individuals who serve with distinction, demonstrate excellence and have contributed 150 or more hours of service in a calendar year.