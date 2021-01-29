Although the closure of the Cargill salt mining operation at Avery Island had been rumored for a while, the company made it official Thursday. The last load of salt has been hauled from the almost two-century-old salt mine.
“This was a difficult business decision, but ultimately the right one as we considered the future economics of the mine’s operation and our production capacity until the end of the year,” said Sonya Roberts, president of Cargill’s salt business, in a prepared statement announcing the closure.
That announcement comes some six weeks after a roof collapse at the mine left two miners dead and stopped operation at the facility. According to the press release, the company had originally planned to halt hoisting salt from the mine later in 2021. The lease with the landowner, Avery Island Inc., expires at year’s end.
The mine employs more than 180 people, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard. In addition to the sales taxes that those salaries provide for grocers and businesses in the parish, Cargill has been a visible corporate citizen in Iberia Parish. The company has made donations to individuals and organizations, providing everything from handicap access ramps for residents to playground equipment for municipal parks.
“Cargill is a big hit to us,” Richard said Thursday afternoon. “They were a great partner for Iberia Parish. They gave us big donations, like $100,000 for the park in Grand Marais. That’s a major deal for that ballpark. They have 188 employees in Iberia Parish and a Cargill job is a good paying job, which means these people live here. They spend money in Iberia Parish.”
The other hit to the parish will come in the form of a drop in mineral severance taxes. Like oil and gas, salt mines are taxed on their production. The total paid in salt severance taxes in Iberia Parish last year was just above 4 percent of the total, with oil providing 82 percent and gas taxes making up the other 14 percent.
But that 4 percent, largely based on production at the Cargill facility, provides revenue to the parish’s royalty fund, which is already an anemic shadow of its former self. It is also the fund that provides funds for the parish’s road maintenance program, which is already suffering because of the ongoing energy sector slump.
“It’s going to hit us,” said Richard. “I don’t know what the actual number is right now, but it’s not good.”
The postive note, if there is one, is that the work to prepare the mine for closure will take time, keeping some employees on the job through 2024.
“They’re not even saying when they will let the first person go,” Richard said. “They’re saying they will be working until 2024 to close the operation down.”
According to a Cargill spokesman, a detailed site closure plan has been established outlining work activities. The company said it is working with employees to offer a variety of support services as they are needed.
While employee impacts are still being determined, Roberts noted that the company remains committed to treating employees with dignity and respect in line with Cargill’s values.
The mine on Avery Island has been operating since the mid-1800s and was the first rock salt mine in North America. The mine has been managed by Cargill since 1997 when it acquired the lease from Azko-Nobel.