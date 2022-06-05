Starting Monday, Cargill will begin the permanent closing the Avery Island Salt Mine that had been operational for almost two centuries. The mine was the first rock salt mine in North America.
“This was a difficult business decision, but ultimately the right one as we considered the future economics of the mine’s operation and our production capacity until the end of the year,” said Sonya Roberts, president of Cargill’s salt business, in a prepared statement announcing the closure back in January of 2021.
That 2021 announcement had come just six weeks after a roof collapse at the mine killed two miners and stopped operation at the facility. According to the press release, the company had originally planned to halt hoisting salt from the mine later in 2021. The lease with the landowner, Avery Island Inc., expired on Dec. 31, 2021.
Following the announcement of the salt mine closure, Cargill said it is expanding capacity and increasing efficiency at its salt evaporation operation in Breaux Bridge, LA.
The financial hit to Iberia Parish will come in the form of a drop in mineral severance taxes. Like oil and gas, salt mines are taxed on production. The total paid in salt severance taxes in Iberia Parish in 2020 was just above four percent of the total, with oil providing 82 percent and gas taxes making up the other 14 percent.
However, that four percent, largely based on production at the Cargill facility, provides revenue to the parish’s royalty fund, which is already an anemic shadow of its former self. It is also the fund that provided funds for the parish’s road maintenance program, which has long suffered because of the energy sector slump.
Cargill has managed the mine since 1997 when it acquired the lease from Azko-Nobel. Avery Island was one of three salt mines operated by Cargill. All three mines produce deicing salt used to keep roads safe and clear during the winter months throughout the U.S. and Canada.