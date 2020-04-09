Two Teche Area health centers will be among several across that will receive extra funding, State Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La, announced Wednesday.
Higgins said three community health centers in the 3rd District will get the extra money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CARES funding follows $218,961 in community health center funding that was announced on March 27.
Health centers to receive the money include the Teche Action Board, which will receive $976,130. The health center has locations in St. Mary, Terrebonne, St. John, St. James, Lafourche and Assumption parishes and surrounding areas
The Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center will receive $1,047,815. The health center is Iberia Parish’s primary community health center.
Also, SWLA Center for Health Services will be receiving $989,630. The health center is located in Lafayette and Crowley.