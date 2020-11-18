With a relatively light agenda at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Freddie DeCourt decided to discuss the allocation of CARES Act funding with the New Iberia City Council.
DeCourt said that the city had received roughly $3 million in CARES Act funding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which were all slated to go into several different areas including police, fire and district plan projects. The mayor said he wanted to discuss those items and seek input from the council at Tuesday’s meeting in relation to those items.
“Not letting dust settle on anything, I thought we’d have a discussion item on how we might spend this money,” he said.
The allocation of the funding included $320,000 for the New Iberia Police Department, which DeCourt said was needed for new equipment for the burgeoning police department. Cameras, drones and a SWAT truck were all on tap for possible items that would continue to help the department fight crime in New Iberia.
The New Iberia Fire Department would also be receiving $320,000, which the mayor said it needed to help with maintaining the department’s credit rating.
With the recently completed district plans in the city’s master plan, DeCourt said he also wanted to allocate $800,000 for projects related to the projects involved.
“If we take a little over $800,000 to do projects now, I’m not saying which projects, I’m saying we will decide that as a council, but we need to put that in place so that’s real money we can spend,” the mayor said.
Other funding would also be sent to hire engineers for road projects for New Iberia. Although the city won’t be able to bond out the $10 million it needs for a road program until late next year, DeCourt said the city could hire engineers to look at each district and determine what the worst roads are.
“If you tell every engineer to find the worst roads in every district and spend the same in every district, make it fair, you can’t tell me you have bad roads in every district,” DeCourt said.
The council largely agreed with the funding allocations, with a few disagreements. Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter said the CARES Act funding could be used as an opportunity to invest in city employees.
“I think it’s time we consider investing in our employees tol,” Ledbetter said. “We talked about infrastructure, but if we don’t have consistent people working in our departments we won’t have the production we should have to make these projects happen.”
Councilman Marlon Lewis emphasized the problems in the West of New Iberia in the discussion as well.
“We have a lot of issues in the West End, racism, discrimination on jobs and housing, crime, drugs, gun violence, blight, to me those are the problems. When I look at this money, $3.1 million can’t address those problems, but if I don’t address them then I’m sitting up here for the wrong reasons.”