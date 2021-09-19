Capital Outlay priority list includes improvements to city parks

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the 2022 Capital Outlay project priority list at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The state funds are slated to be used for several improvements in city parks as well as work on Frontage Road.
The priority list includes $500,000 for improvements at Bank Street Park that include a splash pad, facility upgrades, a walking path and a new entrance for the park.
Another $400,000 will go to a new park on Ann Street complete with a basketball court, playground equipment and outdoor exercise equipment.
Improvements to the small park in Lil’ Brooklyn is also on the priority list, and includes $450,000 for a new corner park, pavilion and a bus stop.
West End Park on Field Street would receive $250,000 under the priority list that would go toward interior and exterior improvements to existing facilities within the park.
Funding for improvements to the Frontage Road would come in the amount of $300,000, and would be combined with federal funds for a larger scope, according to the agenda.
Finally, a grade rail separation project would receive a projected $13.9 million which would be used in tandem with local funds of $4.6 million.
In other business, the council is also set to receive the priority list of roads from Berard, Habetz & Associates for the city’s upcoming road project.
The city is set to receive the $12 million in bond money that was floated earlier this year to begin the project, which will be the first time the city government has had money to spend on road repairs in more than a decade.
Each district councilman has prepared a priority list of street repairs, and the final list will be reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting so that the engineering company can prepare bid packages based on the list.
The council will also hear reports on 10 properties in the city that are said to be in a dilapidated or dangerous condition.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.