Candidates to speak to Acadiana Patriots

LAFAYETTE — Guberna-torial candidate Ralph Abraham will be the guest speaker at the Acadiana Patriots’ meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road.
Also at the meeting will be Timmie Melancon, candidate for BESE Board, District 7, and Julie Emerson, running for re-election for State Rep. District 39, which includes portions of Lafayette and St. Landry Parishes.
A Q&A session will follow after everyone has spoken.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information call 654-2805 or go to www.AcadianaPatriots.com.