Candidates to address NI council

The council will be hearing from a host of candidates running for local office in the Nov. 3 election at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Those candidates include Roger Hamilton for Division H judge, Anthony Saleme and Keith Thibodeaux for Division F judge, Ricky Gonsoulin for New Iberia mayor pro tem, Corey Porter for New Iberia City Marshal and Benjamin Meyers for New Iberia City Council District 2.
Janet Gonzales will speak regarding the 2020 Gumbo Cookoff, and a representative from the Unexpected Pregnancy Center: Moms and Boutique will discuss the work being done for the community in the center and boutique.
The council also is expected to make three appointments to city positions at the meeting. The council will ratify Joe’nathan Livingston as the new public works director, replacing Leroy Landry.
The council also will vote to appoint Hallie Beatie as Section 8 director for the city, and Kayla Myers to the Dangerous Animals Committee.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with local architect Paul Allain for payment or professional services related to re-roofing the Cyr-Gates Community Center and 911 facility.
The council also will authorize the mayor to sign a contract for collection and disposal of yard waste and bulky waste between the city and Pelican Waste. The contract will also mean the termination of the existing agreement with Gordon’s Disposal LLC.
The council will vote to approve a 2 percent general increase for municipal classified employees to become Nov. 1 as well.
Several local structures will also be brought to the council’s attention. The council will vote to declare several buildings dilapidated and dangerous and order the owners to show why they should not be demolished.
Those buildings include 1517 Adam St., 503 Bayard St., 520 Caudron St., 118 Hortense St., 809 Mixon St., 1104 Sis St. and 109 N. Landry St.
The council also will hear condemnation inspection reports for seven other buildings. Those buildings are located at 720 Hebert St., 1004 Park Ave., 1204 Park Ave., 711 W. Pershing St., 1030 Providence St., 314 St. Jude Ave. and 413 W. Washington St. and 315 St. Jude Ave.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.