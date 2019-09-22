Candidates not raising huge amounts for Parish Council seats

Parish Council races

Grass roots politics

Compared to parish and statewide offices, the margins financially in local races can be a lot smaller. With a few exceptions, most Iberia Parish Council candidates are either self-funding their campaigns or depending on sheer sweat equity, walking door-to-door and shaking hands to gain votes.

District 3:

Brad Davis $4,500

Madelyn Coleman Dugas $25

District 6:

Natalie Broussard $17,050

Frederick “Bozo” Metz No Report Filed

District 7:

Paul G. Landry $0

Wes Pattillo No Report Filed

District 8:

Robert Jordan $0

James Trahan $1,500

District 9:

Scott Ransonet $1,600

Hubert Landry Jr. No Report Filed

District 10:

Eugene Olivier $450

Roger Duncan No Report Filed

“Chris” Williamson No Report Filed

District 11:

Brian Napier $1,722

Brock Pellerin $3,995

District 12:

Lady Fontenette Brown $0

Berwick “June” Francis No Report Filed

District 14:

Chad Maturin No Report Filed

Michael Poirrier No Report Filed

Wayne Romero No Report Filed