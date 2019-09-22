Candidates not raising huge amounts for Parish Council seats

Most people, or at least some of the more cynical ones, may think politics is a game played with lots of influence, cash and favors trading hands.
That might be true at the higher levels. But on the grass roots level, it is more about the candidate’s determination and dedication to getting out the vote in their district. At least that is what the latest campaign finance reports in the Iberia Parish Council races would indicate.
Compared to the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised in the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s race, or the District 48 State Representative race, council races are cheap. The contributions claimed so far in all 10 of the contested council districts on the Oct. 12 ballot is currently around $30,000, and more than half of that is in the coffers of one candidate.
In the District 6 race between incumbent Natalie Broussard and local businessman and Iberia Medical Center board member Frederick “Bozo” Metz, Broussard has raised $17,050 so far this year, making her the lead money getter on the council this election cycle. Metz has not yet filed a campaign finance report with the Louisiana Ethics Commission as required 30 days prior to the election.
Metz is not alone in his tardiness. Eight other candidates — District 7 challenger Wes Pattillo, District 9 candidate Hubert Landry Jr., District 10 challengers Roger Duncan and “Chris” Williamson, District 12 incumbent Berwick “June” Francis and all three District 14 candidates, incumbent Chad Jerald Maturin and challengers Wayne Romero and Michael Poirrier — failed to file forms, or have filed but have not had the forms made public on the Ethics Administration’s website.
Some candidates have eschewed fundraising altogether. District 7 incumbent Paul G. Landry, District 8 candidate Robert Jordan and District 12 challenger Lady Fontenette Brown all reported that they had not received any cash contributions.
The most balanced race so far from a contribution standpoint is the District 11 race between incumbent Brian Napier and challenger Brock Pellerin. Napier reported he raised $1,722 in 2019, about half of Pellerin’s $3,995.
In other races, District 3 candidate Brad Davis has amassed $4,500 in contributions compared to his opponent, candidate Madelyn Coleman Dugas, who has claimed $25 in contributions. In District 8, Jordan’s challenger James Trahan reported raising $1,500 in cash, while District 9 candidate Scott Ransonet reported raising $1,600 in contributions.
District 10 incumbent Eugene Olivier reported $450 in cash contributions. Neither of his opponents filed their campaign finance reports.