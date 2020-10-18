Candidates for office to speak at Tuesday NI City Council meeting

The New Iberia City Council will hear several presentations from local candidates for office at Tuesday’s meeting.
Natalie Broussard will announce her candidacy for District F judge in the 16th Judicial District.
James Meyers Montgomery will announce his candidacy for United State Senate.
Marlon Lewis will announce his candidacy for New Iberia City Council District 2.
Tony Migues will also announce his candidacy for New Iberia City Marshal.
In other business, the council will review a recommendation to approve the relocation of a single family home by Matthew Claudet from 833 Center Street to a vacant lot on 621 Daspit Road.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.