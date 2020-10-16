The three candidates for the 16th Judicial District’s Division F judgeship were at the Rotary/Optimist luncheon Wednesday. When they were asked “What is the biggest obstacle to justice?” they all gave the long, well-couched answers expected from seasoned attorneys. But the way each started their answer was interesting.
Natalie Broussard
“The biggest obstacles to justice are political pressure, outside influences and political favors.”
Tony Saleme
“A judge has to have three qualities. They have to be honest. They have to be fair. And they have to know what they’re doing.”
Keith Thibodeaux
“The biggest obstacle literally is facing a judge not experienced in the issue before them.”